Lewis strikes back after comments surface from his 2012 show

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis is once again striking back after comments surfaced from a 2012 radio show in which he claimed that black people have an "entitlement mentality."

The comments, which also alluded to what he called a "race war," were reported Friday by CNN, which obtained five months of audio from "The Jason Lewis Show."

In a statement Friday to The Associated Press, Lewis' campaign says digging up old material is "an orchestrated attempt" to get him to back off his positions on topics such as reducing crime in minority communities.

Lewis spent two decades as a conservative radio host before running for Congress. His opponent in the second congressional district, Democrat Angie Craig, called his remarks "shocking."

A day earlier, Lewis tried to dismiss concerns about 2012 audio in which he wondered aloud whether he could still call a woman a "slut."