Terrell Owens released from Eskimos' negotiation list

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Terrell Owens was released from the Edmonton Eskimos' negotiation list Friday, leaving the 44-year-old former NFL receiver free to sign with any other Canadian Football League team.

Earlier, Owens activated a 10-day window to receive a contract offer from the Eskimos by Tuesday. Edmonton placed Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010, on its 45-man negotiation list June 19, shortly after he posted a video of himself running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

Jason Staroszik, the Edmonton-based agent handling Owens' CFL negotiations, said the Eskimos' decision won't dampen the receiver's enthusiasm about resuming his football career in Canada.

"It's definitely not over," Staroszik said. "Terrell could still sign as a free agent with any team that's interested. We might see another team put him on their negotiation list. Hopefully there's another team with an interest, I feel there is, so we'll see what happens."

Owens will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month in Canton, Ohio, but declined an invitation to the enshrinement ceremony. Instead, Owens will deliver his Hall of Fame speech at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, his alma mater.