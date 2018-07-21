Puerto Rico probes forensic institute as bodies pile up

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Legislators in Puerto Rico are investigating the U.S. territory's forensics institute following complaints of understaffing, bad odors and backlogs in the handling of bodies as the island struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria amid an economic crisis.

A group of representatives made a surprise visit to the Institute of Forensic Science on Friday and were denied access to five large containers stationed outside that contain 76 bodies. An additional 259 bodies are kept inside the morgue. Overall, 56 have been identified by relatives but remain unclaimed.

Puerto Rico Rep. Jose Perez told The Associated Press that some bodies have been there since 2012. Legislators said they are verifying officials' claim that none are potential victims of the Category 4 storm that hit Puerto Rico last year.