  1. Home
  2. World

Croatia Open Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/21 05:19
Friday
ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic
Umag, Croatia
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Robin Haase (6), Netherlands, def. Andrey Rubley, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-6 (3), 7-5.

Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles
Semifinals

Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.