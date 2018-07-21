Croatia Open Results

|Friday
|ATP Stadion Goran Ivanisevic
|Umag, Croatia
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Robin Haase (6), Netherlands, def. Andrey Rubley, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-6 (3), 7-5.
Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.
Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 6-1.
|Doubles
|Semifinals
Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.