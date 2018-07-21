New sex abuse allegations levied against prominent cardinal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man says he was sexually abused for about two decades by Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a prominent Roman Catholic leader who was removed from public ministry last month over separate child abuse allegations.

The man, who agreed to be identified only by his first name, James, told The Associated Press Friday he recently filed a police report detailing the abuse with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

James, who first spoke publicly with The New York Times for a story published Thursday, says the abuse began in childhood and continued into adulthood. He says McCarrick, the retired archbishop of Washington, D.C., baptized him and was a close family friend.

McCarrick didn't immediately respond to an interview request. He has denied the abuse allegations that led to his removal last month.