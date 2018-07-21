  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--British Open Leaders Cards

By  Associated Press
2018/07/21 04:48
BC-GLF--British Open Leaders Cards,0087 British Open Leaders Cards

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Friday
Royal & Ancient Golf Club
Carnoustie, Scotland
Second Round
Par out 444 445 434-36
Zach Johnson 543 344 434-34
Kevin Kisner 444 435 343-34
Tommy Fleetwood 444 335 433-33
Pat Perez 443 445 424-34
Xander Schauffele 444 444 425-35

Par in 444 354 344-35—71
Zach Johnson 444 344 343-33—67
Kevin Kisner 544 244 346-36—70
Tommy Fleetwood 434 344 343-32—65
Pat Perez 434 344 345-34—68
Xander Schauffele 434 334 334-31—66