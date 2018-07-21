Hall of Fame Open Results

Friday The International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, Rhode Island Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Adrian Mannarino (1), France, 6-3, 6-1.

Steve Johnson (3), United States, def. Dudi Sela, Israel, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (4), Mexico, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 5-7, 7-5, 13-11.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, 6-3, 6-4.