Pentagon to give Ukraine $200 million more in military aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it will provide $200 million in additional training, equipment and advisory assistance to Ukraine's military.

The money is meant to aid various aspects of Ukraine's military, including the command and control of forces, secure communications and medical treatment. A timeline for delivery of the aid and fielding of equipment is to be determined later, the Pentagon said in an announcement Friday.

The new assistance comes amid efforts by the Ukraine government to make its armed forces more functional with those of the NATO alliance.

It also coincides with political debate over U.S.-Russian relations in the aftermath of the Helsinki summit and President Donald Trump's position on Russia's military intervention in eastern Ukraine.