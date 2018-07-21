Ecuador's ex-president seeks protection from arrest order

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa is asking for international protection after a judge ordered he be jailed for missing a court date.

Correa appealed to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Friday for protection, saying he's in grave danger from the criminal prosecution.

A judge in Ecuador ordered Correa's arrest and extradition from Belgium after he failed to appear for legal proceedings in connection with a kidnapping case.

Correa has not been charged with a crime, but officials requested he appear periodically in court in Ecuador's capital as they probe the botched 2012 kidnapping of his former political rival Fernando Balda.

The 55-year-old Correa lives in his wife's native Belgium.

He is seeking protection from the same commission he denounced as being illegitimate while in power.