New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|114.05
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|108.30
|111.05
|108.10
|110.65
|Up
|1.85
|Oct
|114.05
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|111.80
|114.40
|111.55
|114.05
|Up
|1.80
|Mar
|115.40
|118.05
|115.35
|117.70
|Up
|1.80
|May
|117.85
|120.50
|117.85
|120.15
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|120.45
|122.90
|120.15
|122.55
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|122.75
|125.00
|122.50
|124.85
|Up
|1.70
|Dec
|126.15
|128.40
|125.90
|128.20
|Up
|1.65
|Mar
|129.20
|131.60
|129.20
|131.45
|Up
|1.65
|May
|131.30
|133.50
|131.30
|133.50
|Up
|1.65
|Jul
|133.30
|135.45
|133.30
|135.45
|Up
|1.65
|Sep
|135.35
|137.50
|135.35
|137.40
|Up
|1.65
|Dec
|139.70
|140.10
|139.70
|139.90
|Up
|1.75
|Mar
|142.20
|142.55
|142.20
|142.30
|Up
|1.75
|May
|144.05
|Up
|1.75