  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 114.05 Up 1.80
Sep 108.30 111.05 108.10 110.65 Up 1.85
Oct 114.05 Up 1.80
Dec 111.80 114.40 111.55 114.05 Up 1.80
Mar 115.40 118.05 115.35 117.70 Up 1.80
May 117.85 120.50 117.85 120.15 Up 1.80
Jul 120.45 122.90 120.15 122.55 Up 1.75
Sep 122.75 125.00 122.50 124.85 Up 1.70
Dec 126.15 128.40 125.90 128.20 Up 1.65
Mar 129.20 131.60 129.20 131.45 Up 1.65
May 131.30 133.50 131.30 133.50 Up 1.65
Jul 133.30 135.45 133.30 135.45 Up 1.65
Sep 135.35 137.50 135.35 137.40 Up 1.65
Dec 139.70 140.10 139.70 139.90 Up 1.75
Mar 142.20 142.55 142.20 142.30 Up 1.75
May 144.05 Up 1.75