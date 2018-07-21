The Latest: Robert Indiana's lawyer frustrated over autopsy

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on the autopsy of "LOVE" pop artist Robert Indiana (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A lawyer for the late pop artist Robert Indiana says he's frustrated an autopsy was conducted.

The Maine state medical examiner's office said Friday the death was likely cardiac-related, but the official cause and manner of death are listed as "undetermined."

Lawyer James Brannan says the autopsy was unnecessary. He says hospice care was provided for Indiana in his final days in keeping with his request to be kept free of pain and to die at his home.

Indiana was famous for his "LOVE" pop art image, showing the letters LO above the letters VE, with the O tilted sideways. Indiana died May 19 at age 89 at his Vinalhaven Island home 15 miles (24 kilometers) off the Maine coast.

A federal lawsuit accuses two men of taking advantage of him in the final years of his life. An FBI agent requested the autopsy.

___

12:30 p.m.

A medical examiner in Maine has been unable to determine the cause of pop artist Robert Indiana's death, but a spokesman says the death was not suspicious.

A spokesman told The Associated Press on Friday that the death was likely cardiac-related, but the official cause and manner of death is "undetermined."

Indiana's "LOVE" series is instantly recognizable around the world.

Indiana died May 19 at age 89 at his Vinalhaven Island home 15 miles (24 kilometers) off the Coast of Maine. His attorney said he died from respiratory failure.

An FBI agent investigating possible art fraud requested the autopsy.

A federal lawsuit accuses two men of insinuating themselves into Indiana's life and taking advantage of him in the final years of his life.