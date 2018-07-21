Retinitis Pigmentosa | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat retinitis pigmentosa.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Retinitis pigmentosa: Market overview

Retinitis pigmentosa is a genetic disorder that results in vision loss. It is known to progress over a period and results in complete blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa is caused by mutations in one of over 100 types of genes. The breakdown and loss of cells in the retina are also known to cause retinitis pigmentosa. Retinitis pigmentosa can broadly be classified into three categories, namely nonsyndromic, syndromic, and secondary. Nonsyndromic is when the disease occurs alone and does not affect any other sensory organs. Syndromic occurs when retinitis pigmentosa occurs with other neurosensory disorders or developmental abnormalities. Secondary occurs because of other systemic diseases.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Retinitis pigmentosa is one of the most common types of inherited retinal disorders. The prevalence of the disorder is higher in children and young adults compared to the older population. Patients with retinitis pigmentosa generally inherit this disease from their parents. The onset is often in childhood. However, in some cases, the disease does not begin until adulthood. The type and speed of vision loss caused by retinitis pigmentosa differ from person to person and factors, such as the form of the condition.”

Retinitis pigmentosa: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the retinitis pigmentosa market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (subretinal, intravitreal, implant, intraocular, and topical), therapeutic modality (gene, stem cell, protein and recombinant fusion protein), targets (RPGR, RPE65, and RLBP1), MoA (gene therapy, stem cell therapy, apoptosis inhibitors, VEGF inhibitor, Nerve growth factor receptor agonists, and cellular growth stimulator), geographical segmentation (US, UK, and France) and recruitment status (recruiting, active,not recruiting, not yet recruiting, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Around 61% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa are gene therapy.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

