Polycystic Ovary Syndrome | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Polycystic ovary syndrome: Market overview

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition, which occurs when a woman’s ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal. PCOS is a common heterogeneous endocrine disorder characterized by irregular menses, hyperandrogenism, and polycystic ovaries. It develops cysts (fluid filled sacs) on the ovaries. It is also known as Stein-Leventhal syndrome. It is one of the most common hormonal endocrine disorders. PCOS is linked to the development of other medical conditions such as insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Polycystic ovary syndrome is the most common cause of female infertility, affecting 6% to 12% of the US women of reproductive age. PCOS is a lifelong health condition that continues far beyond the child-bearing years.”

Polycystic ovary syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the polycystic ovary syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy, and monotherapy/combination therapy), RoA (oral), therapeutic modality (small molecule, and biological), targets (kisspeptin receptor, AMPK, neurokinin 3 receptor, and others), MoA (kisspeptin receptor antagonist, neurokinin 3 receptor antagonist, AMPK activator, and others ), geographical segmentation (US, Germany, and Belgium) and recruitment status (recruiting, active, not recruiting, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Almost 89% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome are small molecule.

