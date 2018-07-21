Dawn Commemorates 40 Years of Helping Save Wildlife

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Since 1978, Dawn has been leading the way to a better world by partnering with organizations dedicated to helping save birds and marine animals who were the innocent victims of oil spills and environmental catastrophes. This July, Dawn is celebrating 40 years of helping save wildlife with a new campaign honoring the brand’s legacy of being a force for good.

Kate Mara watches as 75,000 3D projected birds soar overhead to celebrate Dawn's 40 years of helping save wildlife, Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Grand Central Terminal in New York. Dawn has been leading the way to a better world by helping save wildlife and supporting the organizations dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife when disaster strikes, including International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Dawn/AP Images)

“We are honored to be able to be a force for good and Dawn will continue to support the organizations that dedicate their efforts to helping save the wildlife we couldn’t imagine this world without,” said Kristine Decker, Brand Director Home Care, North American Dish Care & Global Dish. “Dawn is known as the dish soap that best cuts grease, but it is also the most effective dishwashing detergent for cleaning oiled animals.”

To mark the 40th anniversary of its legacy wildlife campaign, Dawn partnered with Kate Mara, actress and wildlife activist, for a groundbreaking celebration to spotlight the impressive and awe-inspiring number of birds and marine animals it has helped wildlife organizations save. Dawn hosted a fun, education and dynamic 3D immersive exhibit of 75,000 birds “flying” around the iconic Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal. All day commuters were wowed by the visually striking projections and inspired by the ways Dawn has historically played, and continues to play, an instrumental role in wildlife efforts, specifically bird washing and rehabilitation during major oil spills.

“I always try to think about the effect my choices have on the earth, especially when I think about the children and those I am leaving this world to,” said Kate Mara. “For this reason, I am proud to support Dawn, a brand that for 40 years has been leading the way to a better world by helping save wildlife and supporting organizations dedicated to this important cause.”

Dawn has invested millions of dollars in organizations dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife when disaster strikes, including International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center. Dawn has also donated bottles of dish liquid product to clean animals affected by oil spill pollution. Dawn is the only dishwashing brand trusted by wildlife experts for decades and heralded for its “tough on grease, but gentle on skin” formulation.

“As a nonprofit wildlife organization we are honored to have a 40-year partnership with Dawn, whose product and contributions have helped us to safely clean and rescue thousands of birds in crisis and inspire others to act toward balance with the natural world,” said JD Bergeron, Executive Director at International Bird Rescue.

To further educate consumers on how Dawn helps save wildlife and to bring added attention to the organizations that do, Dawn is hosting the first ever Golden Duck Contest. From now until 11:59:59 pm ET on October 6, 2018, consumers who purchase a 40th Anniversary Bottle of Dawn Dish Soap should take a photo of the full receipt, submit it on DawnDishSweeps.com, and complete the registration form for a chance to win an exciting wildlife experience. The winning families will be flown to Dawn’s wildlife partner locations for a behind-the-scenes look at how they are helping wildlife and the animals they save.

For more information about the Dawn family of products, how to enter the Golden Duck Contest, and to learn more about how the brand is helping save wildlife and how you can help, visit www.dawn-dish.com.

About Dawn

Dawn is everyone’s favorite dish soap thanks to its grease-fighting power that’s 3x stronger than generic dish soap. While most people know Dawn as the dish soap that best cuts grease in the sink, it’s also the ultimate secret weapon for cleaning greasy messes throughout the home. In addition, since 1978 Dawn has been an important part of rescuing and releasing more than 75,000 wild animals affected by oil pollution. For more information about the Dawn family of products and to learn how to get involved in helping save wildlife in big or small ways, visit www.dawn-dish.com and share using #DawnWildlife40.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About International Bird Rescue

In 1971 after 800,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the bay, concerned individuals led by a registered nurse named Alice Berkner jumped into action, bringing International Bird Rescue to life. We have always had to pave a road where there is none. Staff and volunteers work with tenacity alongside clients, partners, and the public to find solutions. Today, we research best practices at our crisis response hospitals in California and Alaska and share them worldwide. Our mission is to inspire people to act toward balance with the natural world by rescuing waterbirds in crisis. We dream of a world in which every person, every day, takes action to protect the natural home of wildlife and ourselves. Join us at www.birdrescue.org.

About The Marine Mammal Center

The Marine Mammal Center is a state-of-the-art nonprofit veterinary hospital and research center made up of more than 1,000 volunteers. Since 1975, they have dedicated themselves to the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, or orphaned marine mammals like seals, sea lions, and dolphins. Based in Sausalito, Calif., The Marine Mammal Center also doubles as an education center, teaching more than 100,000 kids and adults each year about the animals, ocean health, and connections we all share. Learn more at www.marinemammalcenter.org.

