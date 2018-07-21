Global E-learning Market 2018-2022| 17% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--The global e-learning market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005390/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global e-learning market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the learning process enhancements in the academic sector. The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms into digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Advances in information technology has revolutionized communication practices and aspects of education. Technology is transforming K-12 and higher education by empowering teachers as they can reject education technologies that divert student attention.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in adoption of microlearning as one of the key emerging trends in the global e-learning market:

Global e-learning market: Increase in adoption of microlearning

Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized content. Since educational institutions and corporates increase their emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning, the concept of microlearning will have an increased prominence. In microlearning, all topics of the course are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audios, texts, or infographics. Video and audio sessions are generally 5-10 minutes long. Apart from video sessions, microlearning is executed in numerous ways through quizzes, games and just in time content delivery.

“In the academic sector, BYOD and corporate owned personally enabled policies are adopted to allow learners to learn at their convenience using their preferred device. Microlearning helps to learn specific information in short intervals through their device. The latest focus area in this regard is microlearning as this facilitates efficient just-in-time learning support and plays an active role in closing individual learning gaps. Some of the tools that are generally used by educational institutes and schools are Venngage, Animoto, and PechaKucha. These tools can be used to create infographics that play a significant role in learning microlearning,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global e-learning market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global e-learning market by end-user (K12, high education, and corporate) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the growth in the APAC region will be steady while the growth in the Americas and EMEA will be slow. Emerging economies in APAC and EMEA are considered as potential economies for investment and e-learning start-ups.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005390/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY CONTINUING OTHER EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRAINING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/20/2018 12:58 PM/DISC: 07/20/2018 12:58 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005390/en