GEICO Associates Let the Games Begin for Children’s National Health System Fundraising

CHEVY CHASE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--After 46 years, GEICO associates have found yet another new way to put the fun in fundraising for Children’s National Health System. This year associates took over their Chevy Chase headquarters site for a lunchtime event filled with games, prizes, food trucks and a chance to meet their very special guest.

Sammy, 7, a heart surgery patient at Children’s National when he was just a month old, and his mom were invited to tell GEICO associates about the family’s experience and the compassionate care they received. Sammy’s mom pointed out that fund-raising campaigns such as GEICO’s allow kids to receive critical health care, regardless of a family's ability to pay.

Sammy is now an energetic and athletic youngster who loves swimming, breakdancing, and soccer. To prove the point, Sammy was deep into a game of miniature golf as soon as he was through speaking.

GEICO’s lunchtime kickoff event is just the beginning of a two-month-long campaign throughout the 2,500-employee corporate headquarters to support Children’s National. All GEICO departments will square off against each other to raise the most funds in the friendliest of rivalries.

Every department will plan, organize, participate and help stage such activities as silent auctions, mystery grab-bags, flag football and cookie wars. And then there’s the chili cook-off, the jewelry show, the flea market, and the book sale. Food trucks have signed on to visit GEICO and donate a portion of their proceeds to Children’s National.

“Our associates know what parents go through when their son or daughter has a serious health issue,” said Rynthia Rost, public affairs vice president. “Some of them have had to deal with very difficult situations in their own families. They’re eager to help Children’s National, year after year. They do it with joy and they do it with gratitude.”

GEICO began supporting Children’s National in 1972 when the company was a medium-sized auto insurer and has steadily increased its support as it grew in size and stature. Last year, GEICO raised more than $320,000 for Children’s National and there’s evidence associates are eager and enthusiastic about beating that record.

