The Latest: Ex-juror after killer spared: Truth matters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on condemned killer spared by Ohio governor (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A juror who came forward with concerns that the extent of a condemned Ohio killer's childhood abuse was shielded at trial says he appreciates the governor's decision to spare the inmate.

Former juror Ross Geiger says the truth is what matters most so situations such as the case of ex-death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts can be avoided in the future.

Geiger also expressed his "utmost respect" for the families of Tibbetts' victims, saying they've had to endure 20 years of uncertainty.

GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) on Friday commuted Tibbetts's death sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

Federal public defender Erin Barnhart says Kasich did a great service by sparing Tibbetts.

___

11:05 a.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward with concerns that the extent of the inmate's childhood abuse was shielded at trial.

The Republican governor on Friday commuted the sentence of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts to life without the possibility of parole.

The 61-year-old Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks' Cincinnati home in 1997.

Ex-juror Ross Geiger came forward last year, saying jurors weren't given enough information about Tibbetts' childhood.

Geiger said he was surprised to learn recently of the abuse Tibbetts and his brothers suffered, including not being fed properly, being thrown down stairs, having their fingers beaten with spatulas and being burned on heating registers.