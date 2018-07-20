Sagan takes 3rd win at Tour, Thomas keeps lead on Stage 13

VALENCE, France (AP) — Peter Sagan won his third stage of this Tour de France, while Geraint Thomas kept the overall lead over teammate Chris Froome on Friday.

Sagan won a sprint finish to claim Stage 13, a 169.5-kilometer (105-mile) leg from Bourg d'Oisans to Valence in less than four hours.

After overzealous fans marred Thomas' win on Thursday atop the Alpe d'Huez peak, the otherwise complete calm of Friday's leg was briefly disturbed by a man on the roadside who tossed a smoke bomb into the center of the peloton as it passed by with 16 kilometers left.

Besides spitting out yellow smoke, the bomb appeared to do no harm.

Thomas took charge of the race with impressive wins atop summit finishes on the previous two days.

The Welsh rider for Sky had no trouble maintaining his advantage of 1 minute, 39 second over defending champion Froome on the flat ride that came after three grueling days in the Alps.