BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs in the fourth one-day international at Queens Sports Park on Friday. Pakistan leads the series 4-0.

___

Pakistan 399-1 (Fakhar Zaman 210 not out, Imam-ul-Haq 113), def. Zimbabwe 155 in 42.4 overs (Donald Tiripano 44, Elton Chigumbura 37; Shadab Khan 4-28) by 244 runs