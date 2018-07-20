Zaman's double ton helps Pakistan crush Zimbabwe again

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Fakhar Zaman blazed Pakistan's first ever double century in a one-day international in his team's record 244-run victory against Zimbabwe on Friday.

Zaman's unbeaten 210 off 156 balls guided Pakistan to its highest ever ODI total of 399-1 after Pakistan won its first toss of the series and elected to bat.

Zimbabwe's dismal batting continued in the five-match series and it was bowled out for 155 in 42.4 overs to lose its fourth straight match by a heavy margin.

Zaman's opening partner, young Imam-ul-Haq scored 113, his second century of the series, as the left-handers notched another record-breaking 304 runs for the first wicket.

The triple century partnership was the highest ever for the opening wicket in the history of ODIs, and the fourth biggest ever for any wicket.

Zaman smashed 24 fours and five sixes and continued his brilliant run of form in the series in which he has already scored two centuries and a half-century with a match remaining on Sunday.