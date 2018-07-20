Great Clips® & Monster Jam® Celebrate SHARK WEEK with Competition between Mohawk Warrior and Megalodon Drivers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Great Clips, Inc. and Monster Jam are excited to kick-off Discovery Channel’s SHARK WEEK with a friendly wager between Monster Jam drivers, Bryce Kenny and Justin Spies.

Television’s longest-running and eagerly awaited summer event, SHARK WEEK, will kick-off on July 22 and will run through July 29. In celebration of the “jawsome” festivities, the Great Clips ® Mohawk Warrior driver, Bryce Kenny, has made a bet with Monster Jam’s Megalodon driver, Justin Spies. The losing driver at an upcoming Monster Jam event, will receive a haircut that honors the winner. The “losing” haircut will consist of either Bryce Kenny’s signature purple mohawk, or a shaved megalodon shark in honor of Justin Spies iconic shark vehicle - Megalodon.

2018 marks the sixth year that Great Clips, Inc. has partnered with SHARK WEEK. Through this year’s partnership, Great Clips, Inc. and Discovery encourage fans to give back through a donation program to Oceana. For every Great Clips Online Check-In app downloaded during the month of July, Great Clips, Inc. will donate $1 to Oceana shark conservation efforts (up to $10,000). The Great Clips ® partnership will also feature co-branded signage in salons nationwide throughout the month of July.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Discovery’s SHARK WEEK and look forward to another successful year,” says Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips, Inc. “Feld Entertainment’s Monster Jam is a fairly new partnership for Great Clips ® and we’re thrilled to be able to bring together these awesome partners for such a fun event. I can’t wait to see who walks away with the funky haircut. My money is of course, on our Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driver, Bryce!”

About Great Clips, Inc. Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips ® has more than 4,300 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. No appointments are needed, and salons are open nights and weekends. Getting a great haircut is more convenient than ever with Great Clips’ Online Check-In and Clip Notes ®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About Feld Entertainment Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience (coming Fall 2018) and Jurassic World Live Tour (coming Fall 2019). Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

