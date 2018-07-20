Behcet's Syndrome | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Behcet's syndrome.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005285/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for Behcet’s syndrome, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Behcet's syndrome: Market overview

Behcet's syndrome or Behcet's disease is a rare type of autoimmune disorder that results in inflammation of blood vessels throughout the body. It affects multiple body parts. The complications caused due to Behcet’s syndrome depends on the site of the body parts and symptoms. For instance, untreated uveitis, the inflammation of the middle layer of the eye between the retina and sclera, can result in decreasing vision or even blindness.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Behcet's syndrome tends to develop more in young adults who are in their 20s and 30s of all genders and races, however, it can occur in all ages. It is most prevalent in Turkey, while in Middle Eastern countries, males are more affected than females. However, in the US, Japan, South Korea and other countries it occurs more in females. The prevalence of the syndrome is increasing throughout the world due to better disease recognition and reporting of cases. ”

Behcet's syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Behcet's syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, parenteral and subcutaneous), therapeutic modality (fusion protein, monoclonal antibody, small molecule, and recombinant protein), targets (interleukin 1 beta, phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4, regulatory t-lymphocyte, t-cell, and tumor necrosis factor alpha), MoA (interleukin 1 beta inhibitors, PDE 4 inhibitors, regulatory t-lymphocyte stimulants, t-cell activation inhibitors, and tumor necrosis factor alpha inhibitors), geographical segmentation (France, Korea, Turkey and US) and recruitment status (recruiting, and active, not recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In the current pipeline, more than 33% of the molecules that are being investigated based on therapeutic modality, for the treatment of Behcet’s syndrome are fusion protein.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005285/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS PHARMACEUTICAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESEARCH SCIENCE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/20/2018 10:42 AM/DISC: 07/20/2018 10:42 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005285/en