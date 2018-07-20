  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/07/20 22:06
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ch-Championship Winner

Friday, Aug. 10

Man United vs. Leicester 1900 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 11

Newcastle vs. Tottenham 1130 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, Aug. 3

Reading vs. Derby 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, Aug. 4

Sunderland vs. Charlton 1130 GMT

Barnsley vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 11

Bradford vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grimsby Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yeovil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macclesfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Notts County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, Aug. 4

Northampton vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 11

Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT