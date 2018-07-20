Reagents Procurement Report: Category Pricing and Sustainability Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their Global Reagents Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers information on sustainability practices, management and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of reagents. According to the procurement report, the reagents supply market is expected to witness an accelerated spend growth momentum due to increased demand from bio-pharma and healthcare sectors.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the pharma and healthcare category offer category pricing dynamics which enable buyers, as well as suppliers, strategize the procurement process. A clear picture of the category ecosystem is expected to help the buyers understand their buyer power score and the operational capability matrix of suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on category management enablers and pointers on risk management for the category.

“In the reagents market, buyers and suppliers should implement S2P and inventory management systems which will automate and bridge their procurement functions.” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth .

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the reagents market.

Increased drug discovery and development activities Increased CRO activities in major biopharma firms

Report scope snapshot: Reagents market

US Market Insights

US Market Insights

Category spend in the US Price outlook Supplier cost structure in the US

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies Buyer side levers

Best Practices

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Innovation and success stories Sustainability practices

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

