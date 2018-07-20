Sri Lanka-South Africa-Scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Sinhalese Sports Club grounds in Colombo on Friday.

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka c Rabada b Maharaj 57

Dimuth Karunaratne c De Kock b Maharaj 53

Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Maharaj 60

Kusal Mendis c Rabada b Maharaj 21

Angelo Mathews c Du Plessis b Maharaj 10

Roshen Silva b Rabada 22

Niroshan Dickwella c Du Plessis b Maharaj 5

Dilruwan Perera c Ngidi b Maharaj 17

Akila Dananjaya not out 16

Suranga Lakmal c Markram b Maharaj 0

Rangana Herath not out 5

Extras: (lb 2, w 8, nb 1) 11

Total: (for nine wickets) 277

Overs: 86

Fall of wickets: 1-116, 2-117, 3-153, 4-169, 5-223, 6-238, 7-247, 8-264, 9-264.

Bowling: Dale Steyn 15-3-47-0, Kagiso Rabada 16-3-37-1 (w 6), Lungi Ngidi 13-1-48-0 (w 2) (nb 1), Keshav Maharaj 32-6-116-8, Aiden Markram 7-1-17-0, Dean Elgar 3-1-10-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England and Rod Tucker

Third Umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia

Third Umpire: Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson, West Indies