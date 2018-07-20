Republic Bancorp, Inc. Reports a 56% Year-Over-Year Increase in Second Quarter Net Income

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Republic Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ: RBCAA), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is the holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”).

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (“Republic” or the “Company”) is pleased to report second quarter net income of $15.7 million, a 56% increase over the second quarter of 2017, resulting in Diluted Earnings per Class A Common Share (“Diluted EPS”) of $0.74. Year-to-date net income was $43.1 million, a $13.0 million, or 43%, increase from the same period in 2017, resulting in return on average assets (“ROA”) and return on average equity (“ROE”) of 1.67% and 13.22% for the first six months of 2018.

Pre-tax income increased 30% from the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2018, as the Company’s net interest margin remained strong. As will be the case for each quarter in 2018, a reduction in the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018, positively impacted the comparability of the Company’s performance metrics between the second quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017. (1) The Company estimates that the lower effective tax rate for 2018 benefited its second quarter 2018 and year-to-date Diluted EPS by approximately $0.10 and $0.29 per share, respectively.

Steve Trager, Chairman & CEO of Republic commented, “While we continue to be pleased with the benefits to our bottom line of the recent corporate tax cuts, we remain most excited about our continued strong operating performance, as our pre-tax earnings for the second quarter of 2018 grew significantly over the second quarter of 2017. A solid increase in net interest income, driven by robust net interest margin expansion over the previous year’s second quarter, was the primary contributor to the Company’s growth in pre-tax earnings. In addition to our sound earnings performance, our Core Bank’s (2) balance sheet growth remained steady during the first half of 2018 while our Core Bank’s credit quality statistics continued to compare favorably to peer.

“In addition to the strong performance of our Core Bank, the Republic Processing Group (3) (“RPG”) also contributed nicely to the Company’s bottom line, as both Republic Credit Solutions (“RCS”) and Tax Refund Solutions (“TRS”) experienced solid quarters with meaningful increases in pre-tax earnings over the second quarter of 2017. Heading into the second half of the year, the Company is performing well across its major business lines, providing us with great optimism for the remainder of 2018,” concluded Steve Trager.

The following table highlights Republic’s financial performance for the second quarters and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017:

Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of 2018 Compared to the Second Quarter of 2017

Core Banking (2)

Net income from Core Banking was $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $3.7 million, or 47%, over the second quarter of 2017. Strong growth in net interest income, which increased $5.7 million, or 15%, over the second quarter of 2017 drove the increase in the Core Bank’s net income. In addition, the Core Bank’s bottom line benefited by approximately $1.7 million due to the previously mentioned lower 2018 effective tax rate.

The growth in net interest income was driven by an 18-basis-point expansion of the Core Bank’s net interest margin to 3.64% for the second quarter of 2018 and further complemented by a $313 million, or 8%, increase in the Core Bank’s quarterly average loans.

The table below presents the overall change in the Core Bank’s net interest income, as well as average and period-end loan balances by origination channel:

The primary drivers of the changes in the Core Bank’s average loan balances and net interest income for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the second quarter of 2017 follow:

The Traditional Network experienced solid growth in average loan balances of $297 million, or 10%, from the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2018. This growth was largely concentrated in the commercial loan sector, with average commercial real estate balances growing $173 million, or 16%, and average commercial and industrial balances growing $73 million, or 29%. The difference between the Core Bank’s net interest margin and net interest spread was 29 basis points during the second quarter of 2018 compared to 21 basis points during the second quarter of 2017. The differential between the net interest margin and net interest spread represents the value of the Core Bank’s noninterest-bearing deposits and stockholders’ equity to its net interest margin. Due to rising short-term interest rates from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018, as measured by the increase of 75 basis points in the Federal Funds Target Rate during this period, the contribution of the Core Bank’s noninterest-bearing deposits and stockholders’ equity to the net interest margin increased significantly. An internal change in the way the Company assigns cost of funds to its Warehouse Lending (“Warehouse”) segment through its Funds Transfer Pricing (“FTP”) methodology resulted in the Warehouse segment’s fluctuation in net interest income. The Company changed its Warehouse FTP methodology to be more consistent with that used for other Core Bank loan products with similar pricing and duration characteristics. This change had a $304,000 negative comparable impact on the Warehouse segment’s net interest income for the second quarter of 2018 and a corresponding positive comparable impact of $304,000 to the Traditional Banking segment’s net interest income.

The Core Bank’s provision for loan and lease losses (“Provision”) decreased to $773,000 for the second quarter of 2018 from $1.7 million for the same period in 2017, with the Provision for both periods primarily reflecting general reserves for loan growth. Overall, the Core Bank’s credit quality metrics remained strong from period to period with the Core Bank’s ratios of nonperforming loans to total loans and delinquent loans to total loans remaining near historically low levels.

The table below presents the Core Bank’s credit quality metrics:

Noninterest income for the Core Bank was $9.1 million during the second quarter of 2018, a $562,000, or 7%, increase from the $8.5 million achieved during the second quarter of 2017. The following primarily drove this increase:

Service charges on deposits increased $184,000, or 5%, driven by a 9% increase in active checking accounts from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018. Interchange fee income increased $336,000, or 14%, with debit card interchange fees up $211,000, or 10%, and credit card interchange fees up $125,000, or 46%. Increases of 11% in active debit cards and 18% in active credit cards over the previous 12 months, as well as the corresponding usage on those cards, drove the increase in interchange fees.

Core Bank noninterest expenses increased $4.5 million, or 13%, during the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017. The following primarily drove the increase:

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $2.4 million, or 14%, driven partially by an increase of approximately 29 Core Bank full-time-equivalent employees (“FTEs”) over the previous 12 months and an $823,000 increase in healthcare benefits. The Company added FTEs primarily to support Core Bank strategic initiatives. A 15% increase in depreciation expense associated with facility expansions and renovations from the previous year primarily drove an occupancy expense increase of $531,000, or 9%. New and upgraded technology implemented in the previous 12 months to support several key strategic Core Bank initiatives caused data processing expenses to increase $527,000, or 34%. Such initiatives include improving the Company’s client relationship management system, its online banking functionality, and its overall security of client information and assets.

Republic Processing Group (3)

RPG reported net income of $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2017, with the previously mentioned lower 2018 effective tax rate contributing approximately $537,000 to the increase. Revenue growth within the RCS segment drove the increase in RPG’s net income. RCS profitability remains concentrated in its line-of-credit product, with revenues for this product increasing $2.0 million, or 37%, from the second quarter of 2017.

In addition to the strong performance at RCS, the TRS segment experienced an $852,000, or 74%, increase in net income for the quarter, as the pace of client tax refunds received during the second quarter of 2018 accelerated compared to the second quarter of 2017. The accelerated pace of tax refunds received by TRS during the quarter contributed to a 25% increase in net Refund Transfer fee income as well as an $888,000 net credit to the TRS Provision, as the estimated losses for Easy Advance (“EA”) loans at TRS decreased from the first quarter’s estimated losses.

