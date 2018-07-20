Philadelphia Phillies & Aramark Launch Apple Business Chat at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--With the ease of a text message, Philadelphia Phillies fans can now order beverages using their iPhone without missing a minute of on-field baseball action. The Phillies and Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the food and beverage provider for eight MLB ballparks, today announced fans in designated sections of Citizens Bank Park will be able to use Apple Business Chat to place orders using their iPhone’s Messages app to have the menu items delivered directly to their seats, as part of a ground-breaking pilot program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005024/en/

The Philadelphia Phillies and Aramark announced fans in designated sections of Citizens Bank Park will be able to use Apple Business Chat to place orders using their iPhone’s Messages app, to have the menu items delivered directly to their seats, as part of a ground-breaking pilot program. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aramark is the first sports concessionaire to pilot this modern mobile ordering service using Apple Business Chat, which allows fans to utilize the speed, simplicity and convenience of text messaging to order and pay for menu items without downloading a special app.

The testing of this service is the latest example of Aramark’s commitment to identify new and innovative ways to leverage modern technology to re-imagine various aspects of the in-venue food and beverage experience.

Initially, as part of the pilot program beginning today, July 20, fans sitting in sections 142, 143, 144 and 145 at Citizens Bank Park will be able to purchase select beverages (beer and water) from the comfort of their seats using their iPhone. The pilot program will be conducted over the course of ten games (July 20-25, August 2-5).

Ordering is simple:

Open the iPhone Camera app Scan the QR code on the seat back Follow the prompts on the Messages text screen to place order Complete transaction with Apple Pay Enjoy the game while order is delivered to seat location

“We’re excited to be working with the Phillies and Apple to pilot this food and beverage delivery service. As fans’ expectations and behaviors change, Aramark continues to be on the forefront of introducing innovative, fan-friendly offerings to help transform the ballpark dining experience,” said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark’s Sports & Entertainment Division. “Utilizing Apple Business Chat as an ordering option is a logical next step. By doing so, we’re able to integrate an easily accessible digital technology that enables fans to seamlessly order from their mobile devices while continuing to watch the game or socialize with friends.”

“We look forward to joining Aramark in testing this mobile delivery service, an innovative use of Apple Business Chat that further enhances the food and beverage experience at Citizens Bank Park,” said David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President. “With this new pilot program, food ordering and delivery is as easy as a text message, and we are excited to be the first sports facility in the country to try out this new technology.”

As the Phillies' longtime food and beverage partner, Aramark has a history of collaborating with the team on progressive food ordering and delivery technology and introducing transformational concepts at Citizens Bank Park.

The service Aramark is piloting at Citizens Bank Park also makes use of Assist, experts in the most innovative automated messaging experiences, which developed the automated messaging program that walks fans through the step-by-step on-screen ordering process. LivePerson, the leader in transforming how consumers connects to brands, serves as the program’s conversational commerce platform. To utilize the service, iOS 11.3 or higher and an Apple Pay account are required.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We operate our business with social responsibility, focusing on initiatives that support our diverse workforce, advance consumer health and wellness, protect our environment, and strengthen our communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005024/en/

CONTACT: Aramark

David Freireich, 215-238-4078

freireich-david@aramark.com

or

Phillies

Deb Rinaldi, 215-218-5391

drinaldi@phillies.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER SPORTS BASEBALL MEN

SOURCE: Aramark

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/20/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/20/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005024/en