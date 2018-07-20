MCR Acquires Hilton Garden Inn at Rhode Island’s Outstanding International Airport

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--MCR, the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, has acquired the 160-room Hilton Garden Inn Providence Airport/Warwick at Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport (PVD), which serves 4 million passengers annually.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005017/en/

Hilton Garden Inn Providence Airport/Warwick. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2017, T.F. Green International Airport has added six new carriers, many overseas routes and nearly 8 percent more passengers. Ranked the sixth-best U.S. airport in 2018 by Money magazine, PVD was praised for its on-time arrival rate of 82 percent. The airport’s growth is nonstop: In 2021, JetBlue founder David Neeleman is expected to launch his start-up airline, Moxy, at T.F. Green.

The Hilton Garden Inn Providence Airport/Warwick is a 10-minute walk to T.F. Green’s terminal, which offers domestic service from Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United. Norwegian Airlines flies to Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Azores Airlines provides seasonal service to Ponta Delgada and beyond.

“Rhode Island may be the smallest state, but it has one of the best airports,” says Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR. “Twenty five percent of the U.S. population lives within 500 miles of PVD — and when they’re passing through Providence, we welcome them all at The Hilton Garden Inn Providence Airport/Warwick.”

For those looking to get away from it all a little closer to home, the hotel is connected to the Iron Works Tavern, a community favorite housed in the historic 1867 R.I. Malleable Iron Works Factory building. There, locals and business travelers visiting the nearby offices of MetLife, UPS and Swarovski North America can raise a glass of Rise pale ale from the award-winning local Whalers Brewing Company.

The Hilton Garden Inn Providence Airport/Warwick, which opened in 2005, is located at 1 Thurber Street and features:

160 spacious guestrooms with oversized work desks and ergonomic chairs A connection to the popular Iron Works Tavern Free fast Wi-Fi A 24-hour business center with printing service A 24-hour convenience store A fully-equipped fitness center with an indoor pool A complimentary hot breakfast buffet Laundry and valet service Access to the InterLink transportation hub, which connects commuter trains, a commuter parking garage, rental car services and a skywalk to T.F. Green’s terminal A free airport shuttle

Reserve rooms by phone at (401) 734-9600 or online at www.hiltongardeninn.com.

About MCR

MCR is the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has invested in and developed 104 hotel properties with more than 12,000 rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton 2017 Top Performer Award. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

About MCR Hospitality Fund LP

The MCR Hospitality Fund LP targets investments in institutional-quality Marriott and Hilton select service and extended stay hotels throughout the country. The fund provides MCR with approximately $1 billion in buying power.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005017/en/

CONTACT: For MCR

212-277-5602

info@mcrinvestors.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK RHODE ISLAND

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: MCR

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/20/2018 08:03 AM/DISC: 07/20/2018 08:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005017/en