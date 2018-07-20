LiDAR Startup SOS LAB Receives Gold Prize at the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival

GWANGJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--SOS LAB, the LiDAR technology startup in South Korea, received the Gold Prize for ‘excellence and creative efforts to invent’ for their patented hybrid scanning LiDAR design at the inaugural Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF 2018). The festival was held in San Jose, CA from July 2 to 4, and attracted a total of 172 inventors from 17 countries, as well as the attention of local IT professionals in Silicon Valley.

The LiDAR technology startup in South Korea, SOS LAB received the Gold Prize for 'excellence and creative efforts to invent' for their patented hybrid scanning LiDAR design at the inaugural Silicon Valley International Invention Festival 2018 (SVIIF 2018). LiDAR is the core scanning technology. There are 3 LiDAR products: the SL-1 for self-driving cars, the GL-3 for factory automation and robotics, and the TL-3 for security and automatic doors. (Photo: Business Wire)

LiDAR, the core scanning technology of self-driving cars, is beginning to see accelerated market growth and demand, and SOS LAB plans to meet this need with their featured product: the SL-1. SOS LAB first introduced the SL-1 at CES 2018 as the world’s first 3D hybrid scanning LiDAR, and its design combines a motor scanner and solid-state MEMS, simultaneously granting superior performance and a reasonable price point.

In addition to the SL-1, SOS LAB offers two additional LiDAR products designed to integrate LiDAR technology into various industries: the GL-3 for factory automation and robotics, and the TL-3 for security and automatic doors. SOS LAB is focusing on combining hardware-based sensors and AI-based object recognition and tracking technology using 3D point cloud LiDAR data, and plans to provide LiDAR data space/object recognition solutions for self-driving vehicles.

SOS LAB is speeding up technology development due to increasing demand from various domestic and foreign partners. Jiseong Jeong, Chief Executive Officer of SOS LAB said “The company is attracting interest from multiple high-level investors for its series A round of funding and a forward leap into the global market. Having already established branches in multiple cities in South Korea, and a U.S. branch in California, SOS LAB is continuing to seek partnerships and investments with a wide range of global companies at the forefront of the industry. SOS LAB currently has partnerships with Hyundai Motors’ Tier-1 supplier, Samsung’s Tier-1 supplier and participated in the KIC China Accelerator program to maximize opportunities with global companies in Asia.”

For more information on the innovative LiDAR technology, visit the SOS LAB web page ( http://soslab.co/ ) and YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/SOSLAB

