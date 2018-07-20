Taiwan's offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu see increased travel volume

The travel volume between Taiwan's offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu via the three mini-links with China in the first half of this year has grown year-on-year, the Maritime Port Bureau said Friday.

In a statement, the bureau said the number of passengers traveling from China's Fujian Province to Kinmen and Matsu and vice versa in the first six months of this year reached 910,000, up by 36,000 over the same period of 2017.

Last year, passenger volume between China and the two islands totaled 1.81 million, a record number since the three mini-links was introduced in 2001.

The two airports and harbors of Beigan and Nangan islands of Matsu in Lienchiang County, as well as the transport facilities on Kinmen, are collectively referred to as Taiwan's "three mini-links" with China.

To accommodate the increase in the number of travelers, local governments in recent years have implemented several measures to improve the safety and quality of service by phasing out old ferries that have been in service for 20 years and replacing them with newer ones, the maritime bureau said.

Also, to facilitate quicker customs clearance, Nangan port has since September last year been serving Chinese tourists arriving on Matsu, in addition to Beigan, it said. (By Huang Huei-min and Ko Lin)