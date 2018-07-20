Mercedes gives Valtteri Bottas 1-year contract extension

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Mercedes has given Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas a new one-year contract for 2019 with the option for an extra year.

Mercedes announced the deal in a statement Friday, one day after Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton agreed a two-year deal until 2020. It ends mounting speculation over the future of both of its drivers.

The 28-year-old Bottas is in his second season with Mercedes.

He moved from Williams as an emergency replacement for Nico Rosberg, who retired days after winning the 2016 F1 title.

Bottas won three races in 2017, but the Finnish driver has yet to win after 10 races this season. He has finished second four times and is fifth in the overall standings, 59 points behind second-place Hamilton and 67 adrift of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.