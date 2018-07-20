Regions reports second quarter 2018 earnings from continuing operations of $362 million, up 21 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.32, up 28 percent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) today announced earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company reported net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations of $362 million, an increase of 21 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations were $0.32, an increase of 28 percent from the second quarter of 2017. Total revenue grew 5 percent while pre-tax pre-provision income grew 6 percent over the prior year. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision (1) income increased 12 percent.

“Regions is making meaningful progress on its strategic plan to grow revenues, develop deeper customer relationships, deliver enhanced services to the marketplace, and operate more effectively over time,” said John Turner, President and CEO. “We continue to make prudent investments to ensure Regions is well-positioned to meet the needs of today’s customers, and also anticipate and meet the needs of tomorrow’s customers. Importantly, our deposit base remains strong, and asset quality continues to improve. We are also pleased that our capital planning process led to another successful completion of the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR).”

Turner added, “Regions also received further recognition for our customer-focused approach to business. Based on customer feedback, Javelin Strategy & Research designated Regions as a Trust in Banking Leader for the second consecutive year, reflecting our reliability in meeting customers’ needs and the confidence customers have in Regions to look out for their best interests. Our commitment to service and the quality of our customer interactions are the hallmarks of our business. These qualities are part of the culture that Executive Chairman, Grayson Hall, established during his successful tenure as CEO and will continue to define our comprehensive approach to customer service and relationship banking.”

Second quarter 2018 results compared to first quarter 2018:

Net interest income and other financing income increased $17 million, and net interest margin was 3.49 percent, up 3 basis points. Non-interest income increased 1 percent, and 2 percent on an adjusted basis (1). Non-interest expense increased 3 percent, and 2 percent on an adjusted basis (1). Average loans and leases increased $66 million and totaled $80.0 billion; adjusted (1) loans and leases increased $382 million. Consumer lending balances decreased $95 million, and increased $221 million on an adjusted basis (1).Business lending balances increased $161 million. Average deposits decreased $175 million and totaled $95.3 billion. Net charge-offs decreased 10 basis points on a reported basis and 8 basis points on an adjusted basis (1) to 0.32 percent of average loans. Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased 1 basis point to 0.74 percent of loans outstanding. Business services criticized loans decreased 14 percent. Allowance for loan and lease losses decreased 1 basis point to 1.04 percent of total loans. Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of non-performing loans increased to 141 percent from 140 percent.

Second quarter 2018 results compared to second quarter 2017:

Net interest income and other financing income increased 5 percent; net interest margin increased 17 basis points. Non-interest income increased 4 percent, and 6 percent on an adjusted basis (1). Non-interest expenses increased 4 percent, and 1 percent on an adjusted basis (1). Average loans and leases decreased $153 million, and increased $803 million on an adjusted basis (1). Consumer lending balances increased $30 million, and $986 million on an adjusted basis (1).Business lending balances decreased $183 million. Average deposits decreased 2 percent. Net charge-offs decreased 2 basis points to 0.32 percent of average loans. Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased 29 basis points to 0.74 percent of loans outstanding. Business services criticized loans decreased 42 percent.

Regions continues to take actions with respect to its Simplify and Grow initiative, including streamlining its structure and refining its branch network while making investments in new technologies, delivery channels and other drivers of growth. Related to this continuous improvement process, the company incurred $34 million of related severance expense during the second quarter, as well as $1 million of expenses associated with previously announced branch consolidations.

Regions also incurred a $5 million net impairment charge reducing the value of certain operating lease assets during the quarter, and $10 million of expense associated with Visa class B shares sold in a prior year.

Lower than anticipated losses associated with 2017 hurricanes resulted in a reduction of the company’s remaining hurricane-related loan loss allowance of $10 million.

Comparison of second quarter 2018 to first quarter 2018

Total revenue was $1.4 billion reflecting an increase of 2 percent on both a reported and adjusted basis (1).

Net interest income and other financing income increased $17 million over the prior quarter while net interest margin rose 3 basis points to 3.49 percent. Net interest margin and net interest income and other financing income benefited from higher interest rates and prudent deposit cost management partially offset by a leveraged lease residual value adjustment. One additional day in the quarter benefited net interest income and other financing income by approximately $5 million, but reduced net interest margin by approximately 2 basis points.

Non-interest income increased $5 million on a reported basis, and $8 million on an adjusted basis (1), as increases in service charges, card & ATM fees, wealth management, and capital markets income were partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income. The decline in other non-interest income was attributable primarily to net gains associated with the sale of certain low income housing investments and a positive valuation adjustment associated with a private equity investment totaling approximately $13 million during the first quarter that did not repeat. In addition, net impairment charges reducing the value of certain operating lease assets increased $1 million during the second quarter.

