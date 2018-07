Quarterfinals All Times GMT Friday, July 20 Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes 32, Chiefs 31

Saturday, July 21 Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. Sharks, 0735

Sydney

New South Wales vs. Highlanders, 1005

Johannesburg

Lions vs. Jaguares, 1505

___

Semifinals Saturday, July 28

Hurricanes and 3 other quarterfinal winners at highest-ranked winners

_

Final Saturday, Aug. 4

Semifinal winners at highest-ranked winner