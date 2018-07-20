DPP lawmaker thanks U.S. congressmen for support of Taiwan

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Yu Wan-ju, part of a delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers visiting the United States, thanked her U.S. counterparts for supporting Taiwan Friday.

"Many thanks to those U.S. lawmakers who have said that they will not allow Taiwan to become a pawn in U.S.-China relations and that they will take Taiwan's interests into account when dealing with trade or national security pacts," she said on her Facebook page, noting that "it will give Taiwan confidence."

Yu is visiting the U.S. from July 16-21 as part of a legislative delegation that also includes Kuomintang legislators Chiang Chi-chen, Lu Yu-ling, Lin Li-chan and Chiang Wan-an, as well as DPP lawmakers Liu Shih-fang and Lin Chun-hsien.

According to Yu, it is a good timing to visit the U.S. now after the approval of the Taiwan Travel Act by the U.S. Congress and the completion of the new American Institute in Taiwan compound in Taipei's Neihu District.

The delegation has visited pro-Taiwan U.S. congressmen including Senator Cory Gardner, chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, Ed Royce, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, and other government officials.

Those U.S. congressmen who share the same values and ideals as Taiwan have become long-term friends, proposed important bills to support Taiwan and spoken out for Taiwan's participation at international organizations, despite the unpredictability of U.S. President Donald Trump, Yu said.

"They are fully aware of all the issues related to Taiwan and support Taiwan. They are strong allies and partners," she added.

The delegation also voiced concern about the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China and possible U.S. tariffs on Taiwan's aluminum makers to U.S. congressmen and government officials, Yu said.

KMT lawmaker Lin Li-chan wrote on her Facebook page that most American congressmen are supportive of free trade and willing to invite Taiwan to take part in regional trade integration efforts.

However, under Trump's conservative economic policy, "we and they still have a lot to do," she said. (By Chen Chun-hua and Flor Wang)