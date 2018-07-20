AirAsia to begin direct flights between Chiang Mai, Thailand and Taoyuan, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Low-cost Malaysian Airline AirAsia announced on July 19 that it will begin direct flights between Chiang Mai, Thailand and Taoyuan, Taiwan on September 30, reported CNA.

The flight route between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Chiang Mai International Airport will operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The news comes after Taiwan's EVA Air began direct flights between Chiang Mai and Taoyuan on July 1, becoming the first airline to do so.

AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said that AirAsia will continue to expand its services to meet growing demand and both Taipei and Thailand are popular destinations, reported CNA.

AirAsia’s direct flight, FD243, will depart Chiang Mai at 1.55 p.m., touching down at Taoyuan at 6.45 p.m.

The return flight will leave Taoyuan at 8.10 p.m. and will touch down in Chiang Mai at 11.10 p.m.

Chiang Mai in northern Thailand is the country's second largest city and a popular tourist destination. In 2017, it was given third place in the "World's Top 15 Cities" by Travel+Leisure magazine.