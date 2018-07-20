5,500 Taiwanese companies to showcase their wares in Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More than 5,500 Taiwanese technology, eco-friendly and lifestyle companies will showcase their wares at the Taiwan Expo 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City from July 26 to 28.

The event will be split into eight themes: Digital Commerce, Green Products, Healthcare, Orchids, Smart City, Taiwan Bubble Tea, Taiwan Excellence, and Tourism.

The event will also have facilities for one-on-one meetings between suppliers and buyers, a showcase of Taiwanese startups, cultural performances and a showcase of Taiwanese medicine.

There will also be seminars on "Taiwan Excellence Smart Life" and "Future Trends of the Orchid Industry" according to Vietnam News.

Last year's inaugural event drew in 24,000 visitors and this year's event is expected to be even greater.

Taiwan is Vietnam's fifth largest trading partner and a significant source of foreign investment. According to Taiwan's Bureau of Trade, total bilateral trade between Taiwan and Vietnam reached US$13.623 (NT$ 418.09 billion) in 2017.

According to Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, 383,329 Vietnamese tourists visited Taiwan in 2017, representing a 94.94 percent increase from 2016.

The event will be held at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center and is organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).



Taiwan Expo 2018 flyer. (Image courtesy of Taiwan Expo in Vietnam Facebook)