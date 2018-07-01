  1. Home
Taiwan hopes for more exchanges on digital government with Estonia

Estonian ex-President Ilves attends Digital Innovation Forum

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/20 16:48

Former Estonian President Ilves (left) visited President Tsai Ing-wen (right) on Friday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves she hoped both countries could continue to exchange experiences about digital government.

Ilves was visiting Taiwan to participate in the Digital Innovation Forum, and Tsai noted during their meeting that he had been instrumental in pushing Estonia to become one of the countries in the world with the most digitalized government.

The president noted that Asian countries should be learning from the Baltic nation’s experience, and that her government was conducting its own DIGI+ plan which would digitalize and improve the quality of service as well as its transparency.

In collaboration with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation organization, Taiwan would continue to transform the “Digital Divide” into a “Digital Opportunity.”

Tsai told Ilves that Taiwan was organizing one international event after the other regarding digitalization and modern communications, and that it planned to keep playing a leading global role in the field.
Digital Innovation Forum
Tsai Ing-wen
Estonia
Toomas Hendrik Ilves
digital government

