2019 Taipei Game Show open for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Taipei Game Show opened for registration on July 10, and has already secured an internationally renowned international video game developer.

The 2019 Taipei Game Show is expected to be the biggest ever, with a large showing from independent and large developers from both Taiwan and abroad.

Last year's event was the biggest independent gaming event in Asia and showcased 175 local and international independent video game companies. It is expected that next year's event will have even more, according to the Liberty Times.

The Taipei Game Show has three components, the Asia Pacific Game Summit, B2B Zone and B2C Zone. The Asia Pacific Game Summit is an event to bring together developers from the region, and to promote and share experiences.

The B2B Zone (business to business) is a means to connect game creators with publishes, advertisers and other third parties. The B2B Zone also has an "Indie Game Fiesta" which performs the same function, but is tailored more closely to the needs of independent companies and startups.

The B2C Zone (business to consumer) is geared towards the consumer and is a platform for companies to showcase their products and create a connection with consumers.

The 2018 Taipei Game Show, organized by the Taipei Computer Association received around 300,000 visitors to see exhibitions put on by more than 400 game developers showcasing more than 200 new games.