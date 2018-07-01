  1. Home
Taiwan state oil company CPC signs MOU with Vietjet holding

CPC has already invested in two projects in Vietnam

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/20 16:10

CPC has signed an MOU with Sovico Holdings of Vietnam. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - State oil company CPC Corp., Taiwan (中油) signed a memorandum of understanding Friday with Sovico Holdings, the Vietnamese group including airline Vietjet, in another example of Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy.

The cooperation project covers oil exploration, the trade in oil and petrochemical products, and the marketing of oil products, the Liberty Times reported.

At the signing ceremony in Taipei Friday, CPC described Vietnam as a country with an enormous potential, recording a recent annual economic growth of 6 percent. In response to the government’s New Southbound Policy, the oil refiner said it was moving into Vietnam, having already invested in two local oil companies, one in the south which would become operational in 2020, and one in the north which opened  in 1994.

Apart from Vietjet, Sovico Holdings also includes a bank, real estate and hotels, an oil company with gas stations, PV Oil, and interests in renewable energy and power production, the Liberty Times reported.
