Institute of Economic Research warns of possible economic trouble for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A report from the Chung-Hua Institution of Economic Research (中華經濟研究院) this week has warned that Taiwan needs to be on guard for three major economic uncertainties as the trade war between the U.S. and China continues into the third and fourth quarters of 2018.



According to recent reports, Taiwan’s anticipated GDP growth this year is 2.48 percent, however the Institution warns that Taiwan needs to be on guard for possible sources of economic disruption that might cause the GDP growth to slow in the last half of the year.



The first point of concern relates to the manufacturing supply chain, and Taiwan’s central position between the economies of the U.S. and China. If the tariffs from either side continue to increase, eventually products that are assembled in Taiwan and bound for either the U.S. or China may become targeted by tariffs.



The longer the trade war continues, the more businesses in Taiwan are likely to face negative consequences.



A second area of concern is the international crude oil market and commodity price trends.



According to the Institution as reported by Liberty Times, the oil markets may become used as a tool to increase pressure on China, and if demand for oil increases globally, this will also have a negative impact on Taiwan and its industries.



The third point of concern is the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates on the U.S. dollar. According to recent reports, there may be three to four more rate hikes before the year is out.



If the hikes continue then an increasingly tight financial environment may stimulate austerity measures in countries throughout the region. This will further disrupt trade flow and and liquidity of investment all over the world.