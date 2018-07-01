Tropical Storm Ampil closest to Taiwan on Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Tropical Storm Ampil (安比) will be closest to Taiwan on Saturday, but it is expected to cross Japan’s Ryukyu Islands on its way to the Shanghai area in China, the Central Weather Bureau predicted.

The 10th tropical storm of this year’s typhoon season was positioned east of Taiwan on Friday morning, but moving north-northwest at 11 kilometers per hour, a course which would take it over Okinawa and the Ryukyu Archipelago during Saturday, with landfall in China likely Sunday morning.

The impact on Taiwan would be limited to a high likelihood of rain in the north and northeast and strong ocean waves, the Central Weather Bureau said.

People planning to travel to Japan on Saturday and Shanghai on Sunday should keep a close watch on airline notices, as flights to and from those destinations might be affected, reports said.

Separately, a low pressure area was moving through the Bashi Channel separating Taiwan from the Philippines and was likely to move up along Taiwan’s east coast during Sunday, though it was too soon to tell whether it could develop into a tropical storm, according to forecasters.