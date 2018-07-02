Upcoming Events in Taipei July 21 - July 29

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- There are plenty of interesting and unique events happening in Taipei at the end of July. Here are just a few suggestions for exciting events happening around the city.

If you are looking for a chill place to spend your Saturday evenings, then be sure to give Taipei’s hippest new riverside hangout a try. Pier 5 is a new chic area with restaurants, bars, and a promenade by the Tamsui River. Each Saturday for the rest of the summer, Pier 5 and Mary Jane Pizza will be hosting Sunset Sessions, with DJs and occasional drink or food specials. “Go for a drink, stay for the atmosphere.”

The next Mango Pool Party in Gongguan is happening on Saturday July 21, so get your swim suits ready. Come for sun and summer fun, and a great line up of DJs to set the atmosphere. Entry is NT$300. Beers are buy one get one free from noon to 3:00 p.m. DJ Queena from Taichung will headline the afternoon.



(Image from Big Apple Swing Studios)

If you feel the need to get out there and shake a leg, Big Apple Swing Studios is hosting another public dance party on Saturday, July 21. If you've been waiting to take your partner out for a hoppin' night of dance and fun, now is your chance. Beginners are welcome. The dance party starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7p.m., costs NT$300 to join. Check out the Swing Dance Party Facebook page for more info.

The Taipei Flea Market returns July 20 and 22 at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松菸文創園區北向製菸工廠). Come check out the secondhand wares and find that item you never knew you needed because someone else had it this whole time. Find out more info on their Facebook page. Entry is free and the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



(Image from Zhen De Coffee)



If the flea market isn't enough for the dedicated second-hand shopper there is another second hand market taking place at Zhen De Coffee (真的咖啡 ) in Taipei's Wenshan District. The market runs Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22 from 2p.m. to 8p.m.

On Monday evening, July 23, a very unique orchestral event will be hosted by the National Concert Hall at the CKS Memorial. Brass de Bravo in cooperation with the Siena Wind Orchestra will be performing the orchestral score of the iconic Final Fantasy VII video game soundtrack for a single performance in Taiwan. Tickets are still available for the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m.



(Image from Triangle FB page)

Triangle, one of Taipei’s top spots for dancing and a guaranteed good crowd, is doing something a little bit out of the ordinary this coming Wednesday July 25. They are shooting a club scene for a music video. The song is called “Drink Up” by UK artist Robi Roka. It is an opportunity to land yourself a cameo in fun locally produced music video, so why not check it out.

On Saturday July 28, Cloudgate Theater will be providing a free outdoor performance for audiences at the Chiang Kai Shek Memorial plaza. The title of the dance performance is “About the Island” (關於島嶼), and it is reportedly a love letter written to Taiwan using dance as a medium. Don’t miss the opportunity.

A new local band in Taipei called “Island Futurism” is having their first live show on Saturday, July 28 at PIPE Live Music. Island Futurism combines Afrobeat, Funk and and Jazz, with unique characteristics of Taiwan’s aboriginal culture. The creator is aiming to create what he calls “FORMOBEAT,” a new subgenre that belongs completely to Taiwan. Tickets are NT$350 at the door. A local rap group that performs with live instruments “Candyland” will also perform at the show.

ALIBI STORE party: AMPM Studios, a funky, eclectic clothing design company, and LALA EATS LALA, an avant-garde nomadic American artist, are teaming up to host a party that is likely to border on the absurd Saturday, July 28. The “AVANT GARDE PHOTOBOOTH SHOW” encourages guests to “forget about being cool,” to dress wacky and take hilarious photos in the studio’s photo booth as they enjoy the music and company. NT$200 for entry.

A Taipei based band, Forests 森林, and local record label, Lonely God, are hosting an art showcase event July 24 through July 26 for a new music album that will feature a visual exhibition to accompany Forests’ new album entitled “Idol Collapse.” The music and art may be a bit strange or dark for many, with ethereal and brooding noises that might sound perfect in a horror film. The artistic exhibit “The Cross Section of Darkness” will guide users through a visual journey to accompany the new album set to be released Friday next week (7/27).



On Saturday, July 28 pet lovers are invited to the PAINT SIP art space near Taipei 101 for an afternoon to Paint Your Pet. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets for a relaxing social afternoon of animal fun and creativity. The event is NT$1,600 per person (or NT$1,400) if you sign up as a group and starts at 1:00 p.m.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, July 21 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

For the rest of the year, Taiwan’s Bobwundaye bar on Heping rd. in Da’An District bar will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is open for performances from 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend. The music starts at 8:00 p.m. Check the James Joyce event page for other upcoming acts.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights. On Saturday July 21, there will be a Bellydance performance for guests. Space may be limited, so call to reserve a spot, and check their calendar for more upcoming events.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.