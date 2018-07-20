Professional Fighters League (PFL) Fourth Regular Season Delivers Intense MMA Action and Exciting Finishes To Fans Worldwide as Fighters Clinch Playoff Spots

UNIONDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--Professional Fighters League (PFL) hosted PFL4 at NYCB LIVE, the home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY -- the home of many passionate mixed martial arts fans. PFL4 was a high-stakes fight night on the road to the playoffs as fighters battled to clinch a spot in the postseason line-up. With a shot at the $10 million prize pool on the line, as combatants looked for early and decisive wins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719006005/en/

Lance Palmer submits Juma Tuerxun at PFL4 on the road to the PFL 2018 Playoffs (Photo: Business Wire)

After controlling his opponent for the first two rounds, Lance Palmer forced Juma Tuerxun to tap after locking in a neck crank at 4:34 of the third round. Palmer’s victory earns him four points on the night leaving him with nine points overall and positioning him well for one of the top seeds in the playoffs.

Andre Harrison turned in a dominating performance in front of the hometown crowd, controlling Nazareno Melagarie all three rounds, earning him a unanimous decision victory. With an additional three points, Harrison clinches a spot in the playoffs as he continues his quest to become the PFL 2018 Champion and earning $1 million dollars.

Throughout the first half of the regular season, PFL fighters have demonstrated that every second counts in the cage, and PFL4 was no different. Steven Siler took down Alexandre Almeida within before the minute-mark in the first round, clinching the number one seed in the featherweight division, and both Philipe Lins and Kelvin Tiller prevailed in their second rounds after their opponents gained the early advantage, earning spots in the playoffs.

“Our true sport MMA format has consistently delivered make-or-break action, and our second line-up of featherweight and heavyweight fighters did not disappoint,” said Carlos Silva, League President of the PFL. “Every round matters in the PFL and our fighters always enter the cage with a hunger to prove themselves and clinch a spot in the December 31st championship event. We can expect the same level of intensity at PFL5 on August 2nd, when we will be back on Long Island.”

Final Results:

Lance Palmer (4 pts.) defeated Juma Tuerxun (0 pts.) by submission (neck crank) at 4:34 R3 Andre Harrison (3 pts.) defeated Nazareno Malegarie (0 pts.) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27) Francimar Barroso (6 pts.) defeated Jack May (0 pts.) by submission (arm triangle-choke) at 1:36 R1 Steven Siler (6 pts.) defeated Alexandre Almeida (0 pts.) by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 0:34 R1 Philipe Lins (5 pts.) defeated Alex Nicholson (0 pts.) by TKO (referee stoppage - strikes) at 3:39 R2 Kelvin Tiller (5 pts.) defeated Jared Rosholt (0 pts.) by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:54 R2 Timur Valiev (3 pts.) defeated Bekbulat Magomedov (0 pts.) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27) Max Coga (4 pts.) defeated Marcos Galvao (0 pts.) by TKO (referee stoppage - strikes) at 2:19 R3 Josh Copeland (3 pts.) defeated Shawn Jordan (0 pts.) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 29-28) Valdrin Istrefi (5 pts.) defeated Daniel Gallemore (0 pts.) by TKO (referee stoppage - strikes) at 1:42 R2

“X” indicates fighter has clinched a playoff spot

“e” indicates fighter is eliminated from playoff contention

“There were definitely some come-from-behind wins tonight,” said Ray Sefo, President of Fighting Operations of PFL. “When a shot at a title fight is on the line, both fighters are going to bring everything they’ve got to the cage. As we saw at PFL4, the high stakes bring upsets and incredible action for MMA fans.”

The 2018 PFL season features 126 fights on Thursday nights in seven regular-season events, bracket-style “win-or-go-home” playoffs, and a $10 million postseason prize pool—the largest prize pool in the history of MMA. The season began with 12 athletes in each of six different weight-classes. Eight fighters from each class will earn their way into the playoff round, and one fighter in each division will earn the title of champion.

U.S.-based and international fans can watch all PFL regular season, playoff, and championship fights—over 66 hours of live action—for free. In the United States, all of the PFL regular season events air live on Thursday in primetime exclusively on NBCSN, and stream live on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and www.pflmma.com. Outside the U.S., Facebook will stream up to six hours of free, live coverage for each event. In the U.S., fans can watch the first three hours of coverage of each event on Facebook.

About Professional Fighters League™

The Professional Fighters League presents MMA for the first time in the sport format where individuals compete in a regular season, “win-or-go-home” post-season, and championship. Co-founded by Donn Davis, Russ Ramsey, and Mark Leschly, the Professional Fighters League is backed by an ownership group of sports, media, and business titans. The PFL 2018 Season has 72 fighters in six weight-classes, competing in the regular season on Thursday nights in June, July, and August. The top eight in each weight-class face off in single-elimination playoff fights on Saturday nights in October and the PFL season concludes December 31 with six championship bouts back-to-back with a $10 million prize pool. Watch the entire PFL season action beginning June 7 live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Facebook Watch, and . For more visit .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719006005/en/

CONTACT: Media:

For Professional Fighters League

Greg Savage

gsavage@pflmma.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EXTREME SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT WRESTLING TV AND RADIO MARTIAL ARTS EVENTS/CONCERTS SPORTS BOXING

SOURCE: Professional Fighters League

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/20/2018 01:44 AM/DISC: 07/20/2018 01:44 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719006005/en