Amazon Publishing’s Abigail Strom, author of Tell Me, Wins Romance Writers of America 2018 RITA Award

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2018--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Tonight, Abigail Strom’s novel, , was awarded the Romance Writers of America 2018 RITA Award for Contemporary Romance: Mid-Length. Tell Me was published in 2017 by Amazon Publishing’s Montlake Romance imprint.

The RITA Awards honor excellence in published romance fiction; Strom is a first-time finalist.

“I am humbled and thrilled to be a finalist among so many talented writers,” said Strom.

Strom’s Tell Me, book one in her Love Me series, is an emotional tale about an unlikely pair who discover an unexpected new beginning. Shy bookstore owner Jane Finch grew up hiding in the margins of her own life while her vibrant, adventure-loving sister, Samantha, dominated every plotline. She’s made peace with it, unlike Sam’s business partner, Caleb, who’s always nudging Jane to go after what she really wants. Jane and Caleb have never had much in common, except for Sam. But when tragedy strikes, Jane and Caleb set out on a dramatic journey to honor Sam’s memory, and the attraction they’ve denied for years ignites into flame.

“Congratulations to Abigail on this outstanding acknowledgment,” said Mikyla Bruder, Publisher of Amazon Publishing. “We are delighted to see Abigail and Tell Me honored with this award, and look forward to connecting more readers with Tell Me.”

Finalists for the 2018 RITA Award for Contemporary Romance: Mid-Length include Sandra Marton’s The F-Word; Priscilla Oliveras’s His Perfect Partner; Sharla Lovelace’s Lucky Charmed; Roxanne St. Claire’s New Leash on Life; Kelly Moran’s Redemption; Teri Wilson’s Royally Wed; Vanessa North’s Summer Stock; Maria Geraci’s This Can’t Be Love; and Bella Andre’s You Do Something to Me.

Show Me, book two in Strom’s Love Me series, was published in January 2018.

About Amazon Publishing

Amazon Publishing is a leading publisher of trade fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books with a mission to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. The Amazon Publishing teams based in Seattle, New York, Grand Haven, Luxembourg, London, Paris, Madrid, Milan and Munich contribute to discovering and publishing emerging, bestselling and critically-acclaimed authors in digital, print and audio formats.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

