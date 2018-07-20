BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Washington
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Connecticut
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Chicago
|7
|16
|.304
|7
|New York
|7
|16
|.304
|7
|Indiana
|2
|21
|.087
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Phoenix
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Dallas
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Los Angeles
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Las Vegas
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
___
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta 82, New York 68
Dallas 90, Washington 81
Las Vegas 85, Phoenix 82
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Washington at New York, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.<