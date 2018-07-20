  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/20 10:22
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 9 .609
Washington 13 10 .565 1
Connecticut 12 11 .522 2
Chicago 7 16 .304 7
New York 7 16 .304 7
Indiana 2 21 .087 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 17 6 .739
Phoenix 15 8 .652 2
Dallas 14 9 .609 3
Los Angeles 14 9 .609 3
Minnesota 13 10 .565 4
Las Vegas 10 13 .435 7

___

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 101, Chicago 83

Minnesota 89, Indiana 65

Thursday's Games

Dallas 90, Washington 81

Atlanta 82, New York 68

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at New York, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<