Grindr, dating app for gay community, opens office in Taipei 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The online dating application targeting the LGBT community, Grindr, has opened offices in Taipei, it was reported on July 18.



The application which boasts 40 million registered users worldwide, was attracted to Taiwan for its tolerant attitude towards homosexuality, as well as its strong sense of work ethic and tech-savvy business environmet. The office is located in the Breeze Center of Xinyi District.

The company’s chief technology officer was quoted by Business Next as saying that Taiwan “is an open society that is tolerant of sexual minorities. It also has strong tech talents that are relatively affordable.”



Grindr was launched in 2009 by founder Joel Simkhaiby to provide an online dating platform geared specifically towards gay and bisexual men. It was purchased in early 2018 by a Chinese firm, Kunlun Tech for US$152 million dollars.



The company reportedly has big plans to capitalize on market potential in Taiwan and it is currently recruiting software engineers and programmers for work in areas of DevOps, Java back-end management, Android and iOS systems, reports Business Next.