Neymar not upset at critics of his World Cup rolling

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar says he is not upset with critics who have made fun of his apparent theatrics during the World Cup in Russia.

It was at an auction organized by Neymar Jr. institute that the striker appeared in public for the first time since Brazil was eliminated by Belgium in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Earlier on Thursday, the Brazilian posted a video on Instagram like many others poking fun at his exaggerated reactions after being fouled during the World Cup.

"I was joking (in the social media video). Since everybody is hoping on the bandwagon, I take it as a joke. I am not upset," the Paris Saint-Germain striker told Fox Sports before the auction.

Fans, players and former stars criticized the Brazilian for his behavior on the pitch in Russia.