Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 Winners Release

LeBron James, Chloe Kim, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham, Allisha Gray, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Durant, Venus Williams, Antonio Brown, Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Alex Morgan, James Harden, Laurie Hernandez and host Chris Paul took home coveted orange mohawked blimps at , the only show that celebrates the intersection of kids’ culture with their favorite athletes. Hosted by Houston Rockets’ point guard and former NBA All-Star MVP Chris Paul, Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 was taped live Thursday, July 19, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and will premiere Friday, July 20, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) as a simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

Motor-sport pioneer Danica Patrick was honored with the Legend Award at this year’s show, in recognition of her trailblazing achievements and outstanding sportsmanship. Upon receiving her golden mohawked award, Patrick received the ultimate honor, being doused from head to toe in glistening gold slime.

During the show, kid-athlete Yamato Nguessan competed in the Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 Half-Court Shot, and walked away with a trip to Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America.

The slime-filled celebration also featured superstar athletes competing in four grand-scale, sports-themed challenges:

In the Michael Strahan-hosted Shake N’ Break challenge, P.K. Subban, Mikaela Shiffrin , Ibtihaj Muhammad and P.J. Tucker gave the classic Musical Chairs dance game a sporty twist, dancing popular viral dances in the Shake Zone and breaking funny and messy items in the Break Zone, ending with a race through a sneaker box wall to be the first to hit the buzzer and win the chance to present the first award. The JoJo Siwa-hosted Battle Carts Royale challenge tested the throwing accuracy of Winter Olympics medalists Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani. as teams of two raced against each other in shopping carts, tossing out t-shirts to the audience in a race to hit a final target and trigger the dunking of their Nickelodeon Knight Squad teammate into a tank holding 1500 gallons of slime. In the Slime Dunk challenge, two real kid superfans got the opportunity to shoot free throws in a one-on-one challenge, for the chance to dunk their basketball idols, Candace Parker and Isaiah Thomas, into six-foot-high slime-filled dunk tanks! And to celebrate the return of Double Dare, Liza Koshy and Marc Summers brought the iconic Double Care obstacle course to Kids’ Choice Sports. In a special end-of-show moment, host Chris Paul fulfilled a childhood fantasy, running the super-sized and super messy course in a head-to-head showdown against the most decorated Olympian in history, Michael Phelps.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 will be the first show powered by Nickelodeon’s SCREENS UP app which allows viewers to experience the show like never before through Augmented Reality on their mobile devices. Available now on the App Store and via Google Play, Nickelodeon’s SCREENS UP will feature four eye-popping AR TV moments throughout the show including flying blimps, gold slime, a chance to take on Chris Paul in an interactive basketball game and more. SCREENS UP also provides fans with a robust second screen experience, while featuring AR-enhanced interactivity such as games and stickers of Nickelodeon characters that users can interact with in their world.

Nickelodeon will have a robust digital offering for Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, supplying content before, during and after the big show on KCS2018.com, the Nick App on iOS and Android devices, as well as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Kids and families from around the country showed their support for their favorite athletes, teams and sports moments by voting in 18 categories from 6/13-7/19.

On Friday, July 20, kids will be able to play along throughout the broadcast by casting their votes to impact the show, taking polls to root for their favorite athletes, creating memes and engaging with photos and videos from the event. will provide the exclusive access to all the stars and athletes all night long.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 will encore Friday, July 20, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) and Saturday, July 21, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon; Monday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on TeenNick; and Friday, July 27, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nicktoons. The telecast will also be available via Nickelodeon on Demand beginning Saturday, July 21.

The following are Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 winners:

FAVORITE FEMALE ATHLETE Alex Morgan, NWSL, Orlando Pride, US Women’s National Team

FAVORITE MALE ATHLETE LeBron James, NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers

KING OF SWAG Odell Beckham Jr., NFL, New York Giants

QUEEN OF SWAG Serena Williams, WTA

BEST CANNON Russell Wilson, NFL, Seattle Seahawks

BIGGEST POWERHOUSE Rob Gronkowski, NFL, New England Patriots

CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR Kevin Durant, NBA, Golden State Warriors

DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME Chloe Kim, Professional Snowboarder, US Team

FAVORITE NEWCOMER Allisha Gray, WNBA, Dallas Wings

HANDS OF GOLD Antonio Brown, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

HEAVY HITTER Venus Williams, WTA

NEED FOR SPEED Lindsey Vonn, Skiing, US Team

NOTHING BUT NET Chris Paul, NBA, Houston Rockets

SICKEST MOVES Stephen Curry, NBA, Golden State Warriors

WINTER WONDERS Shaun White, Professional Snowboarder, US Team

BIGGEST KID Laurie Hernandez, Gymnastics

MOST VALUABLE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER James Harden, 2018 NBA MVP

PLAY OF THE YEAR LeBron James Alley Oop to Himself, NBA Cleveland Cavaliers

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 is produced by Done and Dusted in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Jay Schmalholz and Shelly Sumpter Gillyard are executive producers. Constance Schwartz and Michael Strahan of SMAC Entertainment will serve as executive producers, alongside Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted with Hamilton also serving as director of the show.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 39 th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

