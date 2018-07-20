  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/20 09:15
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 9 .609
Washington 13 9 .591 ½
Connecticut 12 11 .522 2
Chicago 7 16 .304 7
New York 7 16 .304 7
Indiana 2 21 .087 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 17 6 .739
Phoenix 15 8 .652 2
Los Angeles 14 9 .609 3
Dallas 13 9 .591
Minnesota 13 10 .565 4
Las Vegas 10 13 .435 7

___

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 101, Chicago 83

Minnesota 89, Indiana 65

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 82, New York 68

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at New York, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<