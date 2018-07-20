BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|Connecticut
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Chicago
|7
|16
|.304
|7
|New York
|7
|16
|.304
|7
|Indiana
|2
|21
|.087
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Phoenix
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Los Angeles
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Dallas
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|.565
|4
|Las Vegas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
Seattle 101, Chicago 83
Minnesota 89, Indiana 65
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta 82, New York 68
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Washington at New York, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<